Does Stephon Gilmore Give Patriots Best Secondary? Aqib Talib Not Convinced

The New England Patriots sent shockwaves around the NFL on Thursday when it was reported that they’re expected to sign free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

At just 26 years of age, Gilmore is already one of the best cornerbacks in the league and will be a major addition to New England’s secondary.

Gilmore will be joining a Patriots defensive backfield that includes the likes of Pro Bowlers Malcolm Butler and Devin McCourty. On paper, New England’s secondary has become one of the best in the NFL, which promoted CSNNE to raise the question of where the Patriots DB’s stood amongst the rest of the league.

While the question is worth debating, the tweet did not go over well with Aqib Talib. The former Patriot and current Denver Broncos cornerback responded to CSNNE’s tweet, curious as to how anyone could even consider such a claim.

It makes sense why Talib would be offended by the proclamation. The Broncos secondary has been one of the best in the NFL for the past handful of seasons, in large part due to Talib’s high level of play. But still, it would be foolish to not acknowledge the potential of a Butler-Gilmore cornerback pairing.

The Patriots are set to visit the Broncos at some point during the 2017 season. We expect there will be some added intensity for that contest, for obvious reasons.

