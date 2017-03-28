Dolphins Owner’s Reaction To Tom Brady’s Retirement Plan? ‘Good Luck’

Share this:

Stephen Ross isn’t exactly buying into the idea Tom Brady could play for almost another decade.

In case you missed it, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said Monday that his quarterback, who’ll be 40 years old next season, told him he could play for six or seven more years. But when Ross heard that news, he wasn’t so sure about it actually happening.

“Good luck,” the Miami Dolphins owner said Monday night at the NFL’s annual meeting, via ESPN. “I love Tom Brady. He’s a Michigan guy. It’s OK. I don’t worry about them. We have to worry about my team.”

Ross has had a lot to worry about playing in the AFC East with the Patriots, as New England has been dominating the division for nearly 20 years. When Ross purchased 50 percent of the Dolphins in 2008, he saw Miami win the division after Brady tore his ACL in Week 1. But Ross purchased another 45 percent of the Dolphins in 2009 and hasn’t seen the Patriots lose since.

So while Ross has a ton of respect for his fellow Michigan alum, he still has his own mission to complete at the end of the day.

“I admire Tom Brady,” Ross said. “He’s a fabulous person, a great player, no question. I have total respect for him. But I haven’t given up on ours. We’re building our team. I like our coach, I like our culture — I think we’re changing it — and we’re looking to be competitive.”

