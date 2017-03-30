Donald Trump Says Mariano Rivera Could Make ‘$100 Million A Year’ Today

Share this:

Donald Trump evidently doesn’t follow baseball very closely.

The President of the United States held a meeting at the White House on Wednesday related to opioid and drug abuse, and former New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera attended for the Mariano Rivera Foundation, which provides basic necessities like education and healthcare to kids from impoverished backgrounds. But when Rivera introduced himself, Trump turned the subject to baseball before wildly overestimating what the 47-year-old could make if he returned to the majors.

Mariano Rivera introduces himself at WH opioid event & Trump quickly jumps in:"Oh they could use you now! I think you'd make $100M/yr now!" pic.twitter.com/NQ8OYFCTgg — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) March 29, 2017

Rivera looked extremely uncomfortable from the attention, probably because they were meeting about a serious issue. Plus, the (likely) future Hall of Famer must know the Yankees actually don’t need him right now, as they have two of the best relievers in baseball in Dellin Betances and Aroldis Chapman.

But, hey, we’re not sure anyone would turn down a $100 million salary, so maybe it’ll happen eventually.

