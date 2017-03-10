Dont’a Hightower Leads Best Available Players After Day 1 Of NFL Free Agency

Share this:

Phew. How’s everyone doing after Day 1 of NFL free agency? Well, hopefully you go to bed early and get plenty of sleep because there’s still plenty of intriguing players without contracts for next season.

If you put aside the rumors involving players that might get traded — Tony Romo, Malcolm Butler, etc. — perhaps the best available player is linebacker Dont’a Hightower. Oh, and if your favorite team is in need of a running back, there certainly are plenty of options.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the remaining players from NFL.com’s list of the best 101 free agents (as of 10:45 p.m. ET).

QUARTERBACK

Jay Cutler, Chicago Bears

Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco 49ers

Ryan Fitzpatrick, New York Jets

Geno Smith, New York Jets

RUNNING BACK

Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings

Eddie Lacy, Green Bay Packers

Latavius Murray, Oakland Raiders

Jamaal Charles, Kansas City Chiefs

LeGarrette Blount, New England Patriots

Rex Burkhead, Cincinnati Bengals

Christine Michael, Green Bay Packers

DeAngelo Williams, Pittsburgh Steelers

WIDE RECEIVER

Terrelle Pryor, Cleveland Browns

Michael Floyd, New England Patriots

Kendall Wright, Tennessee Titans

Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota Vikings

Ted Ginn Jr., Carolina Panthers

TIGHT END

Martellus Bennett, New England Patriots

Jared Cook, Green Bay Packers

OFFENSIVE LINE

T.J. Lang, Green Bay Packers, Guard

Matt Kalil, Minnesota Vikings, Offensive Tackle

Nick Mangold, New York Jets, Center

Kelvin Beachum, Jacksonville Jaguars, Offensive Tackle

Ryan Clady, New York Jets, Offensive Tackle

Mike Remmers, Carolina Panthers, Offensive Tackle

D.J. Fluker, Los Angeles Chargers, Guard/Tackle

DEFENSIVE LINE

Dontari Poe, Kansas City Chiefs, Defensive Tackle

Johnathan Hankins, New York Giants, Defensive Tackle

Jabaal Sheard, New England Patriots, Defensive End:

Jared Odrick, Jacksonville Jaguars, Defensive End:

Bennie Logan, Philadelphia Eagles, Defensive Tackle

Lawrence Guy, Baltimore Ravens, Defensive End:

Mario Williams, Miami Dolphins, Defensive End:

Dwight Freeney, Atlanta Falcons, Defensive End:

Devin Taylor, Detroit Lions, Defensive End:

Chris Long, New England Patriots, Defensive End:

Margus Hunt, Cincinnati Bengals, Defensive End:

LINEBACKER

Dont’a Hightower, New England Patriots

Zach Brown, Buffalo Bills

DeMarcus Ware, Denver Broncos

Julius Peppers, Green Bay Packers

Kevin Minter, Arizona Cardinals

Lawrence Timmons, Pittsburgh Steelers

John Simon, Houston Texans

Datone Jones, Green Bay Packers

Lorenzo Alexander, Buffalo Bills

Erik Walden, Indianapolis Colts

CORNERBACK

Logan Ryan, New England Patriots

Prince Amukamara, Jacksonville Jaguars

Morris Claiborne, Dallas Cowboys

Brandon Carr, Dallas Cowboys

Nolan Carroll, Philadelphia Eagles

Captain Munnerlyn, Minnesota Vikings

Nickell Robey-Coleman, Buffalo Bills

Darius Butler, Indianapolis Colts

SAFETY

T.J. McDonald, Los Angeles Rams

Bradley McDougald, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jairus Byrd, New Orleans Saints

