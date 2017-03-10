Dont’a Hightower Leads Best Available Players After Day 1 Of NFL Free Agency

Phew. How’s everyone doing after Day 1 of NFL free agency? Well, hopefully you go to bed early and get plenty of sleep because there’s still plenty of intriguing players without contracts for next season.
If you put aside the rumors involving players that might get traded — Tony Romo, Malcolm Butler, etc. — perhaps the best available player is linebacker Dont’a Hightower. Oh, and if your favorite team is in need of a running back, there certainly are plenty of options.
So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the remaining players from NFL.com’s list of the best 101 free agents (as of 10:45 p.m. ET).
QUARTERBACK
Jay Cutler, Chicago Bears
Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco 49ers
Ryan Fitzpatrick, New York Jets
Geno Smith, New York Jets
RUNNING BACK
Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings
Eddie Lacy, Green Bay Packers
Latavius Murray, Oakland Raiders
Jamaal Charles, Kansas City Chiefs
LeGarrette Blount, New England Patriots
Rex Burkhead, Cincinnati Bengals
Christine Michael, Green Bay Packers
DeAngelo Williams, Pittsburgh Steelers
WIDE RECEIVER
Terrelle Pryor, Cleveland Browns
Michael Floyd, New England Patriots
Kendall Wright, Tennessee Titans
Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota Vikings
Ted Ginn Jr., Carolina Panthers
TIGHT END
Martellus Bennett, New England Patriots
Jared Cook, Green Bay Packers
OFFENSIVE LINE
T.J. Lang, Green Bay Packers, Guard
Matt Kalil, Minnesota Vikings, Offensive Tackle
Nick Mangold, New York Jets, Center
Kelvin Beachum, Jacksonville Jaguars, Offensive Tackle
Ryan Clady, New York Jets, Offensive Tackle
Mike Remmers, Carolina Panthers, Offensive Tackle
D.J. Fluker, Los Angeles Chargers, Guard/Tackle
DEFENSIVE LINE
Dontari Poe, Kansas City Chiefs, Defensive Tackle
Johnathan Hankins, New York Giants, Defensive Tackle
Jabaal Sheard, New England Patriots, Defensive End:
Jared Odrick, Jacksonville Jaguars, Defensive End:
Bennie Logan, Philadelphia Eagles, Defensive Tackle
Lawrence Guy, Baltimore Ravens, Defensive End:
Mario Williams, Miami Dolphins, Defensive End:
Dwight Freeney, Atlanta Falcons, Defensive End:
Devin Taylor, Detroit Lions, Defensive End:
Chris Long, New England Patriots, Defensive End:
Margus Hunt, Cincinnati Bengals, Defensive End:
LINEBACKER
Dont’a Hightower, New England Patriots
Zach Brown, Buffalo Bills
DeMarcus Ware, Denver Broncos
Julius Peppers, Green Bay Packers
Kevin Minter, Arizona Cardinals
Lawrence Timmons, Pittsburgh Steelers
John Simon, Houston Texans
Datone Jones, Green Bay Packers
Lorenzo Alexander, Buffalo Bills
Erik Walden, Indianapolis Colts
CORNERBACK
Logan Ryan, New England Patriots
Prince Amukamara, Jacksonville Jaguars
Morris Claiborne, Dallas Cowboys
Brandon Carr, Dallas Cowboys
Nolan Carroll, Philadelphia Eagles
Captain Munnerlyn, Minnesota Vikings
Nickell Robey-Coleman, Buffalo Bills
Darius Butler, Indianapolis Colts
SAFETY
T.J. McDonald, Los Angeles Rams
Bradley McDougald, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jairus Byrd, New Orleans Saints
Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images
