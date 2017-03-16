Dontari Poe, Falcons Agree To Terms On Reported One-Year, $8M Contract

Share this:

The defending NFC champions are doing everything in their power to get back to the Super Bowl.

The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive tackle Dontari Poe. Poe’s contract is worth $8 million for one year but could increase to $10 million with incentives, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, citing sources.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Poe arguably was the top defensive lineman on the free-agent market. The 6-foot-3, 346-pound nose tackle is an excellent run stopper and should improve an exciting defensive line that includes 2016 NFL sack leader Vic Beasley and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

Poe also made headlines last season by throwing a perfect jump-pass for a touchdown — a highlight the Falcons apparently are well aware of.

So a Dontari Poe TD pass to Julio Jones is now a possibility… 🤔 https://t.co/P45MxA2o4B — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 16, 2017

Atlanta still has weaknesses, but adding Poe should help in the team’s quest to bounce back from its heartbreaking Super Bowl LI loss to the New England Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images