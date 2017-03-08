Soccer

Dortmund Vs. Benfica Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

by on Wed, Mar 8, 2017 at 2:09PM
Borussia Dortmund hopes home comforts can help prolong its UEFA Champions League adventure.

The German club will host Benfica on Wednesday at Westfalenstadion in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 series. Benfica enters the contest with a narrow 1-0 lead, and Dortmund will look to overturn its deficit at one of world soccer’s most intimidating venues.

Here’s how to watch Dortmund vs. Benfica online.

When: Wednesday, March 8, at 2:45 p.m. ET
Watch: FOX Soccer 2Go

