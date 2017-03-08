Dortmund Vs. Benfica Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Share this:

Borussia Dortmund hopes home comforts can help prolong its UEFA Champions League adventure.

The German club will host Benfica on Wednesday at Westfalenstadion in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 series. Benfica enters the contest with a narrow 1-0 lead, and Dortmund will look to overturn its deficit at one of world soccer’s most intimidating venues.

Since the beginning of last season Dortmund have lost just one of 11 home games (W8 D2) in UEFA competition. #UCL pic.twitter.com/zxgj0F7jLC — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 8, 2017

Here’s how to watch Dortmund vs. Benfica online.

When: Wednesday, March 8, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX Soccer 2Go

