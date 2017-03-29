Draymond Green: Oakland Fans Should Boycott Raiders Over Las Vegas News

Share this:

Tweet







The Raiders soon will take their talents to Las Vegas, leaving Oakland without an NFL team — again.

But the Raiders are planning on playing in the Bay Area for (at least) the next two seasons, so Oakland in the meantime still will have an NFL team to watch. But one of the stars of another Bay Area team thinks the fans should do just the opposite.

“If I was a fan, I wouldn’t attend a game the next few years,” Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green said Tuesday after Golden State’s 113-106 win over the Houston Rockets, via The Mercury News. “But that’s just me. That’s ridiculous. No way I’d pay my money to attend a game.”

You can hear more from Green about the Raiders’ move in the video below.

Draymond Green on Raiders leaving Oakland: "I wouldn't attend a game. I won't attend a game." pic.twitter.com/kxHpByRb2V — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 29, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images