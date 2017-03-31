Drew Brees Joins Tom Brady In Declaring He Could Play For Seven More Seasons

Share this:

There might be a bunch of 45-year-old quarterbacks playing in the NFL before we know it.

Tom Brady has aged gracefully, winning Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons in February at 39 years old, and it’s not exactly a secret how he does it. His extreme diet and conditioning plan have put the New England Patriots quarterback in a good place, with him telling Pats owner Robert Kraft recently he feels good enough to play six or seven more seasons.

You can add Drew Brees to the list of signal-callers with the same dream. The New Orleans Saints quarterback, who’s two years Brady’s junior at age 38 (Brady will be 40 in August), thinks he can play for seven more years, too.

#Saints QB Drew Brees on retirement: Taking it one year at a time, but I feel like I can play until I'm 45. It's a huge investment though — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) March 31, 2017

While the Saints haven’t been the best team in recent seasons, Brees hasn’t really seen any drop-off in his play. He led the league in passing yards this past season with 5,208 to go with 37 touchdowns and a 101.7 passer rating.

However, New Orleans is in the market for another quarterback, which could mean Brees’ days are numbered. He signed a five-year contract extension before the 2016 season, but it’s automatically voided after this coming season. Brees trusts the Saints to make their own decisions, but he still sees himself as the starting quarterback.

Drew Brees On if #Saints draft a QB: I trust our Org. they'll do what's best, but this my team, I'm the QB. My mindset doesn't change — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) March 31, 2017

