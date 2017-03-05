Drew Stafford Makes Bruins Debut, Logs An Assist In 3-2 Win Over Devils

Share this:

The Boston Bruins received a great effort from their newest player in their 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

Newly acquired Bruin Drew Stafford made an immediate impact for Boston, as he assisted on Ryan’s Spooner’s game-winning goal. Stafford nearly logged a goal himself, but the score was nullified due to an interference call.

Bruins interim head coach Bruce Cassidy was impressed with Stafford, as he recognized the forward’s play-making ability and commitment to defense.

