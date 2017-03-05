Drunk Ed Sheeran Hitting Justin Bieber In Face With Golf Club Might Be Wildest Story Ever

Share this:

If there’s a chance you might run into a drunk Ed Sheeran, you probably should bring a facemask with you.

The pop megastar recently was profiled by The Guardian’s Alexis Petridis, and while we’re sure there was plenty of interesting talk about Sheeran’s new album, it was pretty hard to get past the anecdote Petridis included in his first paragraph.

Enjoy — well, unless you’re a Justin Bieber fan.

“We were in Japan. We’d been out to a dive bar. He just drank water and I got hammered. Then we went to a golf course, and he lay on the floor and put a golf ball in his mouth and told me to hit it out of his mouth. I was like, ‘F—, I need to aim this properly,’ and I swung.

And you know in films when someone gets punched, and you hear that fake sound, like a slap? But in real life when someone gets punched, you hear that dull thud, a bit sickening? I heard a sound like the last one, and saw his security guard looking at me … I’d cracked Justin Bieber right in the cheek with a golf club. That was one of those ‘What the f—?’ moments.”

Oh, to be a random person at that golf course.

