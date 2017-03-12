Duke Vs. Notre Dame Live Stream: Watch ACC Championship Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Atlantic Coast Conference is far and away the best conference in the country, and its tournament champion will be crowned Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils will battle the No. 3 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the ACC Tournament title and the conference’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. Both teams are firmly in the Big Dance but a win Saturday could improve the seeding for either team when the bracket is unveiled Sunday.

The Blue Devils notched come-from-behind wins against Clemson, Louisville and rival North Carolina to reach the championship round, while Notre Dame dispatched of Virginia and Florida State in convincing fashion to set up the tilt with Duke.

Here’s how you can watch the ACC Championship Game online.

When: Saturday, March 11, at 9 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images