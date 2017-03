Share this:

EchoStor Technologies and CEO John Dooley presented Bob Sweeney and the Boston Bruins Foundation a check for a very generous donation of $25,000 through its goals program. EchoStor Technologies is the presenting sponsor of NESN’s pregame show “Bruins Face-Off Live.”

To see John Dooley present the check to Bob Sweeney, check out the video above.