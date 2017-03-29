Elon Musk: Owners ‘Won’t Care’ Tesla Model 3’s Gauges In Middle Of Car

Share this:

Elon Musk doesn’t always use a lot of words in his tweets, but what he does say usually speaks volumes.

One of Musk’s followers responded to a tweet he sent Tuesday about his aerospace company SpaceX’s new ad, asking whether Tesla customers can opt not to have a single digital display in their Model 3. The answer he received probably was a bit shorter than the one he was expecting.

Hoping to get an explanation why Musk doesn’t want to give customers the choice for a more traditional instrument layout, @nickg_uk then expanded on his preference thereof.

That also probably wasn’t the response he was expecting from the tech mogul. Still, he thought it might have given away a secret detail about the upcoming Model 3. Alas, it did not.

We understand Musk wants to eliminate displays in front of the driver, as they won’t be necessary after the introduction of fully autonomous driving systems. However, until then, having gauges on the central cluster will just be annoying — as anybody who’s ever driven a Mini Cooper or Toyota Yaris can attest to.

Thumbnail photo via Tesla