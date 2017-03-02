Elon Musk, Tesla Got Great Idea For Marketing Campaign From Fifth-Grader

Share this:

You might have noticed Tesla doesn’t advertise its cars on TV. Well, thanks to a fifth-grader Tesla fan, that might change soon.

A writer for InsideEVs.com and U.S. News and World Report tweeted a photo Wednesday of a letter his daughter sent to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, suggesting the company run a contest to let fans produce the commercial.

“I have noticed that you do not advertise, but many people make homemade commercials for Tesla and some of them are very good, they look professional and they are entertaining,” the letter reads. “So, I think that you should run a competition on who can make the best homemade Tesla commercial and the winners will get their commercial aired.”

The girl not only had an amazing idea, she also noted crowd-sourcing for the commercial meaning Tesla wouldn’t have to pay for production costs, only air time. She even came up with prize ideas for the winner, saying they could receive “free Supercharging or a Model 3 Easter Egg.”

Clearly impressed by her marketing prowess and knowledge of Tesla’s business, Musk replied to the girl’s father and said Tesla will run the contest.

Thank you for the lovely letter. That sounds like a great idea. We'll do it! https://t.co/ss2WmkOGyk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2017

Don’t expect the entrants of this competition to submit rinky-dink home videos, however. As the young electric vehicle enthusiast noted, many Tesla owners already produce their own unsolicited commercials, and they aren’t just good by a fifth-grader’s standards.

The unofficial ads often do as good a job telling a story as any number of this year’s Super Bowl ads, and are extremely well-made. In fact, one of the commercials gained a lot of attention because it’s entirely CGI.

If fans were making videos of that quality before there was a chance for it to air on TV, we can’t wait to see what people come up with for the contest.

Thumbnail photo via Flickr/NASA Johnson