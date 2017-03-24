Emirates Airlines Didn’t Waste Any Time Joking About Electronics Ban

Share this:

In the immediate aftermath of the Trump administration implementing an electronics ban on certain U.S.-bound flights, Emirates Airlines assured its customers the ban wouldn’t impact them too heavily.

Emirates tweeted a short video Tuesday afternoon featuring Jennifer Aniston, reminding passengers, even though they can’t carry on their personal devices, they’ll still have plenty of in-flight entertainment.

Let us entertain you. pic.twitter.com/FKqayqUdQ7 — Emirates airline (@emirates) March 21, 2017

The new regulation, enacted Tuesday morning by the Trump administration, bars passengers from taking devices larger than a cell phone with them on select flights. It applies to foreign airlines flying to the U.S. from airports in Amman, Jordan; Cairo; Istanbul; Jeddah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia; Kuwait City; Casablanca, Morocco; Doha, Qatar; and Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

Although the only Emirates route covered under the ban is from Dubai to the U.S., the airline still reacted quickly to minimize the inconvenience for its customers.

It announced Thursday it will allow passengers to use its electronics on the first leg of the trip, and then they will be required to give them to security personnel at the gate. Security will then place the electronics in boxes, stow them in the cargo hold and return them to their owners upon arrival in the U.S.

Customers don’t have to pay any additional fees for the new service.

