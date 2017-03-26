Soccer

England Vs. Lithuania Live Stream: Watch World Cup Qualifying Game Online

by on Sun, Mar 26, 2017 at 10:04AM
The road to Russia will take a stop at historic Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

England will look to improve its standing on the world stage when it takes on Lithuania in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match.

The Three Lions sit atop the European Region’s Group F with 10 points (three wins, one draw, no losses) in World Cup qualifying play, while Lithuania sits in fourth place with five points and is in desperate need of a win.

Here’s how you can watch England vs. Lithuania online.

When: Sunday, March 26, at noon ET
Live Stream: FOX Sports GO

