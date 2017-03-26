England Vs. Lithuania Live Stream: Watch World Cup Qualifying Game Online

The road to Russia will take a stop at historic Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
England will look to improve its standing on the world stage when it takes on Lithuania in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match.
The Three Lions sit atop the European Region’s Group F with 10 points (three wins, one draw, no losses) in World Cup qualifying play, while Lithuania sits in fourth place with five points and is in desperate need of a win.
Here’s how you can watch England vs. Lithuania online.
When: Sunday, March 26, at noon ET
Live Stream: FOX Sports GO
Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images
