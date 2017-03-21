Erik Karlsson Contributing On Offense And Defense This Season For Ottawa Senators

Share this:

The Boston Bruins face off against the Ottawa Senators Tuesday night as their big week continues. The Senators are only four points ahead of the Bruins in the Atlantic Division and Erik Karlsson has contributed both offensively and defensively for Ottawa.

The Senators defenseman leads the NHL in blocked shots with 194 and is only five points behind San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns who leads the Norris Trophy race. The Bruins will have to find a way to get shots off around Karlsson in order to earn a win Tuesday night.

