Former Patriot Will Allen Sentenced To Prison For $35 Million Ponzi Scheme

Former NFL cornerback Will Allen, who spent time with the New England Patriots in 2012, has been sentenced to six years in prison for his involvement in a Ponzi scheme that totaled more than $35 million.

Allen, as well as his business partner Susan Daub, were also ordered to pay $17 million in restitution as a result of the scheme. The two collected millions of dollars from investors, who were advised that their money would be used for high-interest loans to professional athletes.

Allen and Daub were able to pay off some of the loans from 2012-2015, but they also pocketed money for personal benefit and other enterprises.

The two pled guilty to a number of charges including wire fraud and money laundering in November.

Allen signed with the Patriots in March of 2012 before being released by the team in August of the same year. He retired from the NFL following his release from New England.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images