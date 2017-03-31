Examining Patriots’ Reported Interest In Richard Sherman Pre-Free Agency

Share this:

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks would have sent shockwaves through the sports world if they had agreed to a Richard Sherman trade prior to free agency.

A Sherman deal now wouldn’t be overly surprising, since word is out that the Seahawks could be willing to move their star cornerback. But back in early March when there were no rumblings of this possibility? It would have been a shocker.

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed, Zack Cox and Michaela Vernava discussed the Patriots’ interest in Sherman on this week’s “Between The Tackles” podcast. Watch the clip above or enjoy the entire show below.

