Ezekiel Elliott Pulls Down Woman’s Shirt At St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Share this:

Tweet







Ezekiel Elliott didn’t do himself any favors.

The Cowboys running back still is under investigation for domestic violence allegations, yet he didn’t let that stop him from pulling down a woman’s shirt and exposing her bare breast while drinking on a rooftop at a recent St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Dallas, according to footage obtained by TMZ Sports.

The woman, who played to the crowd beforehand, apparently didn’t mind, as Elliott’s representative told TMZ Sports she wasn’t upset and actually hung out with Zeke and some friends after the parade ended. She still covered up rather quickly in the video, though, and it should go without saying that pulling down a woman’s shirt never is a good idea.

Elliott, who’s coming off an excellent rookie season, was investigated by police after his ex-girlfriend accused him of domestic violence in July. The 21-year-old was cleared in the case in September, but the NFL still hasn’t finished its own investigation into whether he violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images