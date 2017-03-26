F1 Live Stream: Watch 2017 Australian GP Online

Share this:

A new season, and new era, of Formula One is set to begin Sunday in Melbourne, Australia, with the 2017 Australian Grand Prix.

Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo is searching for his first podium finish in front of his home crowd at Albert Park Circuit, but the Aussie will have his work cut out for him. In testing, Scuderia Ferrari and Mercedes-AMG Petronas seemingly were a bit quicker than Red Bull, though all three kept their cards close to their chests.

The 3.3-mile circuit typically provides an exciting start to the world championship, and that should again be the case in 2017. With lots of mid- and high-speed corners, Albert Park should really highlight the new high-downforce 2017-spec cars’ improved performance.

Here’s how to watch the first round of the 2017 Formula One World Championship online:

When: Sunday, March 26, at 1 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

