Fan Submits Design For Extremely Realistic Group B Rally Lego Kit

With fans this talented, it’s hard to understand why Lego even employs a design team.

Lego Ideas forum user AbFab1971 recently submitted their concept for a new addition to Lego’s Speed Champions product line that celebrates the insane Group B rallying era. The kit features a model of the Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 Evolution 2, which won the World Rally Championship’s driver and constructor titles in 1985 and 1986.

“I thought it was time to pay a Lego tribute to both this astonishing Peugeot racing car and the legendary Group B WRC era,” AbFab1971 said. “My Lego project features a very realistic and detailed racing car in full action in its natural rally ‘habitat.’ ”

In addition to a very faithful representation of the iconic WRC car, the design includes an equally accurate model of a jump on a rally stage, complete with fans inches away from the Peugeot as it’s in mid-flight. Interestingly, the one inaccuracy is the hand rail AbFab1971 placed between the fans and the road, as improper fan containment partly contributed to the FIA discontinuing Group B.

AbFab1971’s detailed concept is impressive, though once you see their other designs, it isn’t surprising. They also have created models of the Lamborghini Diablo and Lamborghini Miura, as well as an entire Ferrari dealership with replicas of the 1984 288 GTO and 1987 F40 parked in the showroom.

The WRC kit would make an excellent addition to the Speed Champions line, which includes cars such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans-winning Ford GT40 and Ford GT.

All photos via Lego