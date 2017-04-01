Fantasy Baseball 2017: NESN’s 10-Team, Head-To-Head Points Mock Draft

How do you know that spring is in the air? When everyone starts doing their fantasy baseball drafts, of course.
Opening Day is right around the corner, NESN.com couldn’t resist getting in on the fun Friday night with a last-minute fantasy baseball draft for the 2017 season.
The rules were straightforward: 10 teams, a head-to-head points scoring system and all Major League Baseball players in a standard Yahoo! league. But there was a twist: Two of the 10 league owners were “average Joes,” winners of NESN.com’s contest to step into the ring with eight of our best “experts.”
Once the draft began, though, one thing quickly became clear: These guys knew their stuff, and our experts had their work cut out for them.
So, how did things shake out? Here are the results for our 2017 fantasy baseball draft, along with a brief analysis of each round.
Round 1
1. Matt Cerullo — Mike Trout, OF, Angels
2. Brian Burke– Clayton Kershaw, SP, Dodgers
3. Nick Goss– Mookie Betts, OF, Red Sox
4. Keely Flanagan — Kris Bryant, 3B/OF, Cubs
5. Josh Schrock — Bryce Harper, OF, Nationals
6. Andre Khatchaturian — Jose Altuve, 2B, Astros
7. Mike Cole — Nolan Arenado, OF, Rockies
8. Ricky Doyle — Manny Machado, SS/3B, Orioles
9. Darren Hartwell — Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Diamondbacks
10. Dakota Randall — Josh Donaldson, 3B, Blue Jays
Analysis: Our two newcomers landed the first two picks, making me question the randomness of this draft order… I was happy to see Goldschmidt slip to No. 9, otherwise, this round went pretty much as expected.
Round 2
11. Dakota — Anthony Rizzo, 1B, Cubs
12. Darren — Trea Turner, 2B/OF, Nationals
13. Ricky — Noah Syndergaard, SP, Mets
14. Mike — Max Scherzer, SP, Nationals
15. Andre — Carlos Correa, SS, Astros
16. Josh — Xander Bogaerts, SS, Red Sox
17. Keely — Madison Bumgarner, SP, Giants
18. Nick — Robinson Cano, 2B, Mariners
19. Brian — Charlie Blackmon, OF, Rockies
20. Matt — Francisco Lindor, SS, Indians
Analysis: Middle infield was the theme in Round 2, with five of the 10 picks coming at second base or shortstop. Blackmon has been going in the first round in some leagues, so Brian did well to grab him at No. 19.
Round 3
21. Matt — Chris Sale, SP, Red Sox
22. Brian — Miguel Cabrera, 1B, Tigers
23. Nick — Giancarlo Stanton, OF, Marlins
24. Keely — Corey Seager, SS, Dodgers
25. Josh — Joey Votto, 1B, Reds
26. Andre — Corey Kluber, SP, Indians
27. Mike — Freddie Freeman, 1B, Braves
28. Ricky — Jake Arrieta, SP, Cubs
29. Darren — George Springer, OF, Astros
30. Dakota — Starling Marte, OF, Pirates
Analysis: It was only a matter of time before Sale went off the board in a draft room filled with Red Sox fans. I probably would have waited a bit on Freeman, but Brian and Josh started the run on first basemen by grabbing Cabrera and Votto.
Round 4
31. Dakota — Ryan Braun, OF, Brewers
32. Darren — Yu Darvish, SP, Rangers
33. Ricky — Edwin Encarnacion, 1B, Indians
34. Mike — Daniel Murphy, 1B/2B, Nationals
35. Andre — Carlos Gonzalez, OF, Rockies
36. Josh — Jon Lester, SP, Cubs
37. Keely — Johnny Cueto, SP, Giants
38. Nick — Buster Posey, C/1B, Giants
39. Brian — Nelson Cruz, OF, Mariners
40. Matt — Yoenis Cespedes, OF, Mets
Analysis: Nick took the first catcher off the board at No. 38, which could be considered a stretch. Keely let her unabashed Giants fandom show, pairing Cueto with Bumgarner atop her rotation.
Round 5
41. Matt — Chris Archer, SP, Rays
42. Brian — Trevor Story, SS, Rockies
43. Nick — Masahiro Tanaka, SP, Yankees
44. Keely — Rougned Odor, 2B, Rangers
45. Josh — Kyle Seager, 3B, Mariners
46. Andre — Jonathan Villar, 2B/3B/SS, Brewers
47. Mike — Wil Myers, 1B/OF, Padres
48. Ricky — Kyle Schwarber, C/1B, Cubs
49. Darren — Brian Dozier, 2B, Twins
50. Dakota — A.J. Pollock, OF, Diamondbacks
Analysis: We saw another mini-run on infielders in Round 5, with Brian getting decent value for Story at No. 42 and Andre nabbing a fantasy Swiss Army knife in Villar at 46. (He’d need it, as you’ll see later.)
Round 6
51. Dakota — J.D. Martinez, OF, Tigers
52. Darren — Justin Verlander, SP, Tigers
53. Ricky — Andrew McCutchen, OF, Pirates
54. Mike — Christian Yelich, OF, Marlins
55. Andre — Stephen Piscotty, OF, Cardinals
56. Josh — Jacob deGrom, SP, Mets
57. Keely — Justin Upton, OF, Tigers
58. Nick — Aroldis Chapman, RP, Yankees
59. Brian — Stephen Strasburg, SP, Nationals
60. Matt — Jose Abreu, 1B, White Sox
Analysis: Direct quote from Andre after drafting Piscotty: “I like him; I just took him 70 picks too early.” I swear we’re experts. Also, Nick took the first closer off the board in Chapman at 58.
Round 7
61. Matt — Kenley Jansen, RP, Dodgers
62. Brian — Matt Carpenter, 1B/2B/3B, Cardinals
63. Nick — Khris Davis, OF, Athletics
64. Keely — Gary Sanchez, C, Yankees
65. Josh — Adam Jones, OF, Orioles
66. Andre — David Price, SP, Red Sox
67. Mike — Jonathan Lucroy, C/1B, Rangers
68. Ricky — Gregory Polanco, OF, Pirates
69. Darren — Matt Kemp, OF, Braves
70. Dakota — Kyle Hendricks, SP, Cubs
Analysis: Another head-scratcher by Andre taking Price, who probably won’t pitch until at least May, ahead of a guy like Hendricks, who led all of baseball with a 2.13 ERA last season.
Round 8
71. Dakota — Ian Kinsler, 2B, Tigers
72. Darren — Carlos Martinez, SP, Cardinals
73. Ricky — Jean Segura, 2B/SS, Mariners
74. Mike — Carlos Carrasco, SP, Indians
75. Andre — Adrian Beltre, 3B, Rangers
76. Josh — Gerrit Cole, SP, Pirates
77. Keely — Todd Frazier, 1B/3B, White Sox
78. Nick — Cole Hamels, SP, Rangers
79. Brian — Seung Hwan Oh, RP, Cardinals
80. Matt — Alex Bregman, 3B, Astros
Analysis: Mike was NOT happy about Ricky taking Segura ahead of him, and he let the draft room know it. Carrasco isn’t the worst consolation prize, though.
Round 9
81. Matt — Edwin Diaz, RP, Mariners
82. Brian — Evan Longoria, 3B
83. Nick — Carlos Santana, 1B, Indians
84. Keely — Jose Bautista, OF, Blue Jays
85. Josh — DJ LeMahieu, 2B, Rockies
86. Andre — Hanley Ramirez, 1B, Red Sox
87. Mike — Julio Teheran, SP, Braves
88. Ricky — Danny Duffy, SP/RP, Royals
89. Darren — Zach Britton, RP
90. Dakota — Billy Hamilton, OF, Reds
Analysis: I was hoping Diaz would fall to me at No. 89; I think he’s a 40-save candidate this season. But Britton should give me comparable saves — assuming Buck Showalter uses him, of course.
Round 10
91. Dakota — Kenta Maeda, SP, Dodgers
92. Darren — Justin Turner, 3B, Dodgers
93. Ricky — Wade Davis, RP, Cubs
94. Mike — Jose Quintana, SP, White Sox
95. Andre — Roberto Osuna, RP, Blue Jays
96. Josh — Aaron Sanchez, SP, Blue Jays
97. Keely — Mark Melancon, RP, Giants
98. Nick — Javier Baez, 2B/3B/SS, Cubs
99. Brian — Felix Hernandez, SP, Mariners
100. Matt — Dallas Kuechel, SP, Astros
Analysis: Quintana is a solid 10th-round pick for Mike. He should rack up plenty of innings as Chicago’s new workhorse. Keely continued her quest to draft the entire Giants roster.
Round 11
101. Matt — Willson Contreras, C/OF, Cubs
102. Brian — Craig Kimbrel, RP, Red Sox
103. Nick — Marcus Stroman, SP, Blue Jays
104. Keely — Michael Brantley, OF, Indians
105. Josh — Anthony Rendon, 3B, Nationals
106. Andre — Jackie Bradley Jr., OF, Red Sox
107. Mike — Eric Hosmer, 1B, Royals
108. Ricky — Danny Salazar, SP, Indians
109. Darren — Mark Trumbo, 1B, Orioles
110. Dakota — Rick Porcello, SP, Red Sox
Analysis: I thought Porcello would go higher in a Boston-centric draft, so 110th isn’t bad for the reigning American League Cy Young winner. I also was happy to see Trumbo fall to 109 in a league that awards four points per home run.
Round 12
111. Dakota — Rich Hill, SP, Dodgers
112. Darren — Ken Giles, RP, Astros
113. Ricky — Cody Allen, RP, Indians
114. Mike — Michael Fulmer, SP, Tigers
115. Andre — Dee Gordon, 2B, Marlins
116. Josh — Andrew Benintendi, OF, Red Sox
117. Keely — AJ Ramos, RP, Marlins
118. Nick — Dustin Pedroia, 2B, Red Sox
119. Brian — Kendrys Morales, 1B/OF, Blue Jays
120. Matt — Jameson Taillon, SP, Pirates
Analysis: This was the round of the value closers, as Giles, Allen and Ramos all went off the board. They’re all capable of 30-plus saves, which is a pretty good case for waiting on closers in the early rounds.
Round 13
121. Matt — Albert Pujols, 1B, Angels
122. Brian — Jon Gray, SP, Rockies
123. Nick — Jeurys Familia, RP, Mets
124. Keely — Michael Pineda, SP, Yankees
125. Josh — Zack Grienke, SP, Diamondbacks
126. Andre — John Lackey, SP, Cubs
127. Mike — Alemdys Diaz, SS, Cardinals
128. Ricky — Kevin Gausman, SP, Orioles
129. Darren — J.T. Realmuto, C, Marlins
130. Dakota — Matt Harvey, SP, Mets
Analysis: Off-field issues clearly don’t matter to Nick. He paired Chapman with Familia, who’s set to miss the first 10 games for violating the league’s domestic violence policy.
Round 14
131. Dakota — Aaron Nola, SP, Phillies
132. Darren — Odubel Herrera, OF, Phillies
133. Ricky — Lance McCullers, SP, Astros
134. Mike — James Paxton, SP, Mariners
135. Andre — Vince Velazquez, SP, Phillies
136. Josh — Andrew Miller, RP, Indians
137. Keely — Adam Eaton, OF, Nationals
138. Nick — Addison Russell, SS, Cubs
139. Brian — Melky Cabrera, OF, White Sox
140. Matt — Jose Peraza, 2B/SS/OF, Reds
Analysis: If you told me three Phillies would be taken in the same round of a fantasy draft this year, I would have called you a liar. Welcome to the 14th round. Also worth noting: Steals were targeted heavily in this round.
Round 15
141. Matt — Jerad Eickhoff, SP, Phillies
142. Brian — Maikel Franco, 3B, Phillies
143. Nick — J.A. Happ, SP, Blue Jays
144. Keely — Ben Zobrist, 2B/OF, Cubs
145. Josh — Dellin Betances, RP, Yankees
146. Andre — Evan Gattis, C, Astros
147. Mike — Miguel Sano, 3B/OF, Twins
148. Ricky — Byron Buxton, OF, Twins
149. Darren — Tanner Roark, SP, Nationals
150. Dakota — Kelvin Herrera, RP, Royals
Analysis: The unprecedented run on Phillies continued into Round 15. Ricky snagged one of his breakout stars in Buxton at 148, which is as good a time as any to take a flyer on a prospect with high upside.
Round 16
151. Dakota — Yasmani Grandal, C, Dodgers
152. Darren — Adrian Gonzalez, 1B, Dodgers
153. Ricky — Troy Tulowitzki, SS, Blue Jays
154. Mike — Adam Duvall, OF, Reds
155. Andre — Steven Matz, SP, Mets
156. Josh — Garrett Richards, SP, Angels
157. Keely — Joc Pederson, OF, Dodgers
158. Nick — Sam Dyson, RP, Rangers
159. Brian — Jose Ramirez, 3B/OF, Indians
160. Matt — Blake Treinen, RP, Nationals
Analysis: Two value picks I loved in this round: Richards at 156 and Ramirez at 159. The former should be a solid starter if he can stay on the field; the latter is a middle-of-the-lineup bat who can stuff the stat sheet.
Round 17
161. Matt — Lorenzo Cain, OF, Royals
162. Brian — Matt Moore, SP, Giants
163. Nick — Brandon Crawford, SS, Giants
164. Keely — Brandon Belt, 1B, Giants
165. Josh — Salvador Perez, C, Royals
166. Andre — Julio Urias, SP, Dodgers
167. Mike — Alex Colome, RP, Rays
168. Ricky — Nomar Mazara, OF, Rangers
169. Darren — Dansby Swanson, SS, Braves
170. Dakota — Brad Miller, 1B/SS, Rays
Analysis: Anyone up for a 2014 World Series rematch? The first five picks of this draft came from the Giants and Royals. Urias is a gamble considering he likely won’t start the season in the bigs, but I like the upside. It’s Round 17, why not?
Round 18
171. Dakota — David Robertson, RP, White Sox
172. Darren — Francisco Rodriguez, RP, Tigers
173. Ricky — Tim Anderson, SS, White Sox,
174. Mike — Raisel Iglesias, SP/RP, Reds
175. Andre — Jake Odorizzi, SP, Rays
176. Josh — Ryon Healy, 3B, Athletics
177. Keely — Jeff Samardzija, SP, Giants
178. Nick — Pablo Sandoval, 3B, Red Sox
179. Brian — Sean Manaea, SP, Athletics
180. Matt — Brandon Drury, 2B/3B/OF, Diamondbacks
Analysis: Now is as good a time as any to roll the dice on Sandoval, who’s had a solid spring and is eyeing a bounce-back season.
Round 19
181. Matt — Ian Kennedy, SP, Royals
182. Brian — Brian McCann, C, Astros
183. Nick — Fernando Rodney, RP, Diamondbacks
184. Keely — Taijuan Walker, SP, Diamondbacks
185. Josh — Randal Grichuk, OF, Cardinals
186. Andre — Carlos Rodon, SP, White Sox
187. Mike — Max Kepler, OF, Twins
188. Ricky — Chris Davis, 1B, Orioles
189. Darren — Marco Estrada, SP, Blue Jays
190. Dakota — Ian Desmond, OF, Rockies
Analysis: This league avoided Chris Davis like the plague, but Ricky finally caved to take the O’s slugger in Round 19. Solid round for guys named Ian, too.
Round 20
191. Dakota — David Dahl, OF, Rockies
192. Darren — Hunter Pence, OF, Giants
193. Ricky — Michael Wacha, SP, Cardinals
194. Mike — Jonathan Schoop, 2B, Orioles
195. Andre — Drew Smyly, Mariners
196. Josh — Matt Holliday, 1B/OF, Yankees
197. Keely — Yadier Molina, C, Cardinals
198. Nick — Edinson Volquez, SP, Marlins
199. Brian — Robbie Ray, SP, Diamondbacks
200. Matt — Matt Shoemaker, SP, Angels
Analysis: This round was heavy on the veterans, including three guys from a 2013 Cardinals club that reached the World Series. Older names going off the board is a good sign your draft is winding down.
Round 21
201. Matt — Greg Bird, 1B, Yankees
202. Brian — Jeremy Hellickson, SP, Phillies
203. Nick — Russell Martin, C, Blue Jays
204. Keely — Curtis Granderson, OF, Mets
205. Josh — Sonny Gray, SP, Athletics
206. Andre — Carlos Beltran, OF, Astros
207. Mike — Kole Calhoun, OF, Angels
208. Ricky — Blake Snell, SP, Rays
209. Darren — Eduardo Nunez, 3B/SS, Giants
220. Dakota — Jason Kipnis, 2B, Indians
Analysis: Matt got good value out of Bird (and his hairless cat) at 201. Kipnis also took precipitous dive, but Dakota made sure the Indians second baseman didn’t go undrafted.
Round 22
221. Dakota — Jake Lamb, 3B, Diamondbacks
222. Darren — Robert Gsellman, SP, Mets
223. Ricky — Marcell Ozuna, OF, Marlins
224. Mike — Ivan Nova, SP/RP, Pirates
225. Andre — Collin McHugh, SP, Astros
226. Josh — Elvis Andrus, SS, Rangers
227. Keely — Gio Gonzalez, SP, Nationals
228. Nick — Jacoby Ellsbury, OF, Yankees
229. Brian — Jose Reyes, 3B/SS, Mets
230. Matt — Adam Wainwright, SP, Cardinals
Analysis: Not to be outdone by Keely and her roster full of Giants, Andre continued to stack up on Astros by taking McHugh. He’s not an Astros fan, though; maybe he likes Orbit.
Round 23
231. Matt — Hunter Renfroe, OF, Padres
232. Brian — Ervin Santana, SP, Twins
233. Nick — Yoan Moncada, 3B, White Sox
234. Keely — Yasiel Puig, OF, Dodgers
235. Josh — Jordan Zimmerman, SP, Tigers
236. Andre — Eric Thames, OF, Brewers
237. Mike — Zach Davies, SP, Brewers
238. Ricky — Cam Bedrosian, RP, Angels
239. Darren — Yasmany Tomas, OF, Diamondbacks
240. Dakota — Victor Martinez, 1B, Tigers
Analysis: The surprise of the draft? Victor Martinez taking the mantle of Mr. Irrelevant. Tough pull, Victor.
