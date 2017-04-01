Fantasy Baseball 2017: NESN’s 10-Team, Head-To-Head Points Mock Draft

Share this:

How do you know that spring is in the air? When everyone starts doing their fantasy baseball drafts, of course.

Opening Day is right around the corner, NESN.com couldn’t resist getting in on the fun Friday night with a last-minute fantasy baseball draft for the 2017 season.

The rules were straightforward: 10 teams, a head-to-head points scoring system and all Major League Baseball players in a standard Yahoo! league. But there was a twist: Two of the 10 league owners were “average Joes,” winners of NESN.com’s contest to step into the ring with eight of our best “experts.”

Once the draft began, though, one thing quickly became clear: These guys knew their stuff, and our experts had their work cut out for them.

So, how did things shake out? Here are the results for our 2017 fantasy baseball draft, along with a brief analysis of each round.

Round 1

1. Matt Cerullo — Mike Trout, OF, Angels

2. Brian Burke– Clayton Kershaw, SP, Dodgers

3. Nick Goss– Mookie Betts, OF, Red Sox

4. Keely Flanagan — Kris Bryant, 3B/OF, Cubs

5. Josh Schrock — Bryce Harper, OF, Nationals

6. Andre Khatchaturian — Jose Altuve, 2B, Astros

7. Mike Cole — Nolan Arenado, OF, Rockies

8. Ricky Doyle — Manny Machado, SS/3B, Orioles

9. Darren Hartwell — Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Diamondbacks

10. Dakota Randall — Josh Donaldson, 3B, Blue Jays

Analysis: Our two newcomers landed the first two picks, making me question the randomness of this draft order… I was happy to see Goldschmidt slip to No. 9, otherwise, this round went pretty much as expected.

Round 2

11. Dakota — Anthony Rizzo, 1B, Cubs

12. Darren — Trea Turner, 2B/OF, Nationals

13. Ricky — Noah Syndergaard, SP, Mets

14. Mike — Max Scherzer, SP, Nationals

15. Andre — Carlos Correa, SS, Astros

16. Josh — Xander Bogaerts, SS, Red Sox

17. Keely — Madison Bumgarner, SP, Giants

18. Nick — Robinson Cano, 2B, Mariners

19. Brian — Charlie Blackmon, OF, Rockies

20. Matt — Francisco Lindor, SS, Indians

Analysis: Middle infield was the theme in Round 2, with five of the 10 picks coming at second base or shortstop. Blackmon has been going in the first round in some leagues, so Brian did well to grab him at No. 19.

Round 3

21. Matt — Chris Sale, SP, Red Sox

22. Brian — Miguel Cabrera, 1B, Tigers

23. Nick — Giancarlo Stanton, OF, Marlins

24. Keely — Corey Seager, SS, Dodgers

25. Josh — Joey Votto, 1B, Reds

26. Andre — Corey Kluber, SP, Indians

27. Mike — Freddie Freeman, 1B, Braves

28. Ricky — Jake Arrieta, SP, Cubs

29. Darren — George Springer, OF, Astros

30. Dakota — Starling Marte, OF, Pirates

Analysis: It was only a matter of time before Sale went off the board in a draft room filled with Red Sox fans. I probably would have waited a bit on Freeman, but Brian and Josh started the run on first basemen by grabbing Cabrera and Votto.

Round 4

31. Dakota — Ryan Braun, OF, Brewers

32. Darren — Yu Darvish, SP, Rangers

33. Ricky — Edwin Encarnacion, 1B, Indians

34. Mike — Daniel Murphy, 1B/2B, Nationals

35. Andre — Carlos Gonzalez, OF, Rockies

36. Josh — Jon Lester, SP, Cubs

37. Keely — Johnny Cueto, SP, Giants

38. Nick — Buster Posey, C/1B, Giants

39. Brian — Nelson Cruz, OF, Mariners

40. Matt — Yoenis Cespedes, OF, Mets

Analysis: Nick took the first catcher off the board at No. 38, which could be considered a stretch. Keely let her unabashed Giants fandom show, pairing Cueto with Bumgarner atop her rotation.

Round 5

41. Matt — Chris Archer, SP, Rays

42. Brian — Trevor Story, SS, Rockies

43. Nick — Masahiro Tanaka, SP, Yankees

44. Keely — Rougned Odor, 2B, Rangers

45. Josh — Kyle Seager, 3B, Mariners

46. Andre — Jonathan Villar, 2B/3B/SS, Brewers

47. Mike — Wil Myers, 1B/OF, Padres

48. Ricky — Kyle Schwarber, C/1B, Cubs

49. Darren — Brian Dozier, 2B, Twins

50. Dakota — A.J. Pollock, OF, Diamondbacks

Analysis: We saw another mini-run on infielders in Round 5, with Brian getting decent value for Story at No. 42 and Andre nabbing a fantasy Swiss Army knife in Villar at 46. (He’d need it, as you’ll see later.)

Round 6

51. Dakota — J.D. Martinez, OF, Tigers

52. Darren — Justin Verlander, SP, Tigers

53. Ricky — Andrew McCutchen, OF, Pirates

54. Mike — Christian Yelich, OF, Marlins

55. Andre — Stephen Piscotty, OF, Cardinals

56. Josh — Jacob deGrom, SP, Mets

57. Keely — Justin Upton, OF, Tigers

58. Nick — Aroldis Chapman, RP, Yankees

59. Brian — Stephen Strasburg, SP, Nationals

60. Matt — Jose Abreu, 1B, White Sox

Analysis: Direct quote from Andre after drafting Piscotty: “I like him; I just took him 70 picks too early.” I swear we’re experts. Also, Nick took the first closer off the board in Chapman at 58.

Round 7

61. Matt — Kenley Jansen, RP, Dodgers

62. Brian — Matt Carpenter, 1B/2B/3B, Cardinals

63. Nick — Khris Davis, OF, Athletics

64. Keely — Gary Sanchez, C, Yankees

65. Josh — Adam Jones, OF, Orioles

66. Andre — David Price, SP, Red Sox

67. Mike — Jonathan Lucroy, C/1B, Rangers

68. Ricky — Gregory Polanco, OF, Pirates

69. Darren — Matt Kemp, OF, Braves

70. Dakota — Kyle Hendricks, SP, Cubs

Analysis: Another head-scratcher by Andre taking Price, who probably won’t pitch until at least May, ahead of a guy like Hendricks, who led all of baseball with a 2.13 ERA last season.

Round 8

71. Dakota — Ian Kinsler, 2B, Tigers

72. Darren — Carlos Martinez, SP, Cardinals

73. Ricky — Jean Segura, 2B/SS, Mariners

74. Mike — Carlos Carrasco, SP, Indians

75. Andre — Adrian Beltre, 3B, Rangers

76. Josh — Gerrit Cole, SP, Pirates

77. Keely — Todd Frazier, 1B/3B, White Sox

78. Nick — Cole Hamels, SP, Rangers

79. Brian — Seung Hwan Oh, RP, Cardinals

80. Matt — Alex Bregman, 3B, Astros

Analysis: Mike was NOT happy about Ricky taking Segura ahead of him, and he let the draft room know it. Carrasco isn’t the worst consolation prize, though.

Round 9

81. Matt — Edwin Diaz, RP, Mariners

82. Brian — Evan Longoria, 3B

83. Nick — Carlos Santana, 1B, Indians

84. Keely — Jose Bautista, OF, Blue Jays

85. Josh — DJ LeMahieu, 2B, Rockies

86. Andre — Hanley Ramirez, 1B, Red Sox

87. Mike — Julio Teheran, SP, Braves

88. Ricky — Danny Duffy, SP/RP, Royals

89. Darren — Zach Britton, RP

90. Dakota — Billy Hamilton, OF, Reds

Analysis: I was hoping Diaz would fall to me at No. 89; I think he’s a 40-save candidate this season. But Britton should give me comparable saves — assuming Buck Showalter uses him, of course.

Round 10

91. Dakota — Kenta Maeda, SP, Dodgers

92. Darren — Justin Turner, 3B, Dodgers

93. Ricky — Wade Davis, RP, Cubs

94. Mike — Jose Quintana, SP, White Sox

95. Andre — Roberto Osuna, RP, Blue Jays

96. Josh — Aaron Sanchez, SP, Blue Jays

97. Keely — Mark Melancon, RP, Giants

98. Nick — Javier Baez, 2B/3B/SS, Cubs

99. Brian — Felix Hernandez, SP, Mariners

100. Matt — Dallas Kuechel, SP, Astros

Analysis: Quintana is a solid 10th-round pick for Mike. He should rack up plenty of innings as Chicago’s new workhorse. Keely continued her quest to draft the entire Giants roster.

Round 11

101. Matt — Willson Contreras, C/OF, Cubs

102. Brian — Craig Kimbrel, RP, Red Sox

103. Nick — Marcus Stroman, SP, Blue Jays

104. Keely — Michael Brantley, OF, Indians

105. Josh — Anthony Rendon, 3B, Nationals

106. Andre — Jackie Bradley Jr., OF, Red Sox

107. Mike — Eric Hosmer, 1B, Royals

108. Ricky — Danny Salazar, SP, Indians

109. Darren — Mark Trumbo, 1B, Orioles

110. Dakota — Rick Porcello, SP, Red Sox

Analysis: I thought Porcello would go higher in a Boston-centric draft, so 110th isn’t bad for the reigning American League Cy Young winner. I also was happy to see Trumbo fall to 109 in a league that awards four points per home run.

Round 12

111. Dakota — Rich Hill, SP, Dodgers

112. Darren — Ken Giles, RP, Astros

113. Ricky — Cody Allen, RP, Indians

114. Mike — Michael Fulmer, SP, Tigers

115. Andre — Dee Gordon, 2B, Marlins

116. Josh — Andrew Benintendi, OF, Red Sox

117. Keely — AJ Ramos, RP, Marlins

118. Nick — Dustin Pedroia, 2B, Red Sox

119. Brian — Kendrys Morales, 1B/OF, Blue Jays

120. Matt — Jameson Taillon, SP, Pirates

Analysis: This was the round of the value closers, as Giles, Allen and Ramos all went off the board. They’re all capable of 30-plus saves, which is a pretty good case for waiting on closers in the early rounds.

Round 13

121. Matt — Albert Pujols, 1B, Angels

122. Brian — Jon Gray, SP, Rockies

123. Nick — Jeurys Familia, RP, Mets

124. Keely — Michael Pineda, SP, Yankees

125. Josh — Zack Grienke, SP, Diamondbacks

126. Andre — John Lackey, SP, Cubs

127. Mike — Alemdys Diaz, SS, Cardinals

128. Ricky — Kevin Gausman, SP, Orioles

129. Darren — J.T. Realmuto, C, Marlins

130. Dakota — Matt Harvey, SP, Mets

Analysis: Off-field issues clearly don’t matter to Nick. He paired Chapman with Familia, who’s set to miss the first 10 games for violating the league’s domestic violence policy.

Round 14

131. Dakota — Aaron Nola, SP, Phillies

132. Darren — Odubel Herrera, OF, Phillies

133. Ricky — Lance McCullers, SP, Astros

134. Mike — James Paxton, SP, Mariners

135. Andre — Vince Velazquez, SP, Phillies

136. Josh — Andrew Miller, RP, Indians

137. Keely — Adam Eaton, OF, Nationals

138. Nick — Addison Russell, SS, Cubs

139. Brian — Melky Cabrera, OF, White Sox

140. Matt — Jose Peraza, 2B/SS/OF, Reds

Analysis: If you told me three Phillies would be taken in the same round of a fantasy draft this year, I would have called you a liar. Welcome to the 14th round. Also worth noting: Steals were targeted heavily in this round.

Round 15

141. Matt — Jerad Eickhoff, SP, Phillies

142. Brian — Maikel Franco, 3B, Phillies

143. Nick — J.A. Happ, SP, Blue Jays

144. Keely — Ben Zobrist, 2B/OF, Cubs

145. Josh — Dellin Betances, RP, Yankees

146. Andre — Evan Gattis, C, Astros

147. Mike — Miguel Sano, 3B/OF, Twins

148. Ricky — Byron Buxton, OF, Twins

149. Darren — Tanner Roark, SP, Nationals

150. Dakota — Kelvin Herrera, RP, Royals

Analysis: The unprecedented run on Phillies continued into Round 15. Ricky snagged one of his breakout stars in Buxton at 148, which is as good a time as any to take a flyer on a prospect with high upside.

Round 16

151. Dakota — Yasmani Grandal, C, Dodgers

152. Darren — Adrian Gonzalez, 1B, Dodgers

153. Ricky — Troy Tulowitzki, SS, Blue Jays

154. Mike — Adam Duvall, OF, Reds

155. Andre — Steven Matz, SP, Mets

156. Josh — Garrett Richards, SP, Angels

157. Keely — Joc Pederson, OF, Dodgers

158. Nick — Sam Dyson, RP, Rangers

159. Brian — Jose Ramirez, 3B/OF, Indians

160. Matt — Blake Treinen, RP, Nationals

Analysis: Two value picks I loved in this round: Richards at 156 and Ramirez at 159. The former should be a solid starter if he can stay on the field; the latter is a middle-of-the-lineup bat who can stuff the stat sheet.

Round 17

161. Matt — Lorenzo Cain, OF, Royals

162. Brian — Matt Moore, SP, Giants

163. Nick — Brandon Crawford, SS, Giants

164. Keely — Brandon Belt, 1B, Giants

165. Josh — Salvador Perez, C, Royals

166. Andre — Julio Urias, SP, Dodgers

167. Mike — Alex Colome, RP, Rays

168. Ricky — Nomar Mazara, OF, Rangers

169. Darren — Dansby Swanson, SS, Braves

170. Dakota — Brad Miller, 1B/SS, Rays

Analysis: Anyone up for a 2014 World Series rematch? The first five picks of this draft came from the Giants and Royals. Urias is a gamble considering he likely won’t start the season in the bigs, but I like the upside. It’s Round 17, why not?

Round 18

171. Dakota — David Robertson, RP, White Sox

172. Darren — Francisco Rodriguez, RP, Tigers

173. Ricky — Tim Anderson, SS, White Sox,

174. Mike — Raisel Iglesias, SP/RP, Reds

175. Andre — Jake Odorizzi, SP, Rays

176. Josh — Ryon Healy, 3B, Athletics

177. Keely — Jeff Samardzija, SP, Giants

178. Nick — Pablo Sandoval, 3B, Red Sox

179. Brian — Sean Manaea, SP, Athletics

180. Matt — Brandon Drury, 2B/3B/OF, Diamondbacks

Analysis: Now is as good a time as any to roll the dice on Sandoval, who’s had a solid spring and is eyeing a bounce-back season.

Round 19

181. Matt — Ian Kennedy, SP, Royals

182. Brian — Brian McCann, C, Astros

183. Nick — Fernando Rodney, RP, Diamondbacks

184. Keely — Taijuan Walker, SP, Diamondbacks

185. Josh — Randal Grichuk, OF, Cardinals

186. Andre — Carlos Rodon, SP, White Sox

187. Mike — Max Kepler, OF, Twins

188. Ricky — Chris Davis, 1B, Orioles

189. Darren — Marco Estrada, SP, Blue Jays

190. Dakota — Ian Desmond, OF, Rockies

Analysis: This league avoided Chris Davis like the plague, but Ricky finally caved to take the O’s slugger in Round 19. Solid round for guys named Ian, too.

Round 20

191. Dakota — David Dahl, OF, Rockies

192. Darren — Hunter Pence, OF, Giants

193. Ricky — Michael Wacha, SP, Cardinals

194. Mike — Jonathan Schoop, 2B, Orioles

195. Andre — Drew Smyly, Mariners

196. Josh — Matt Holliday, 1B/OF, Yankees

197. Keely — Yadier Molina, C, Cardinals

198. Nick — Edinson Volquez, SP, Marlins

199. Brian — Robbie Ray, SP, Diamondbacks

200. Matt — Matt Shoemaker, SP, Angels

Analysis: This round was heavy on the veterans, including three guys from a 2013 Cardinals club that reached the World Series. Older names going off the board is a good sign your draft is winding down.

Round 21

201. Matt — Greg Bird, 1B, Yankees

202. Brian — Jeremy Hellickson, SP, Phillies

203. Nick — Russell Martin, C, Blue Jays

204. Keely — Curtis Granderson, OF, Mets

205. Josh — Sonny Gray, SP, Athletics

206. Andre — Carlos Beltran, OF, Astros

207. Mike — Kole Calhoun, OF, Angels

208. Ricky — Blake Snell, SP, Rays

209. Darren — Eduardo Nunez, 3B/SS, Giants

220. Dakota — Jason Kipnis, 2B, Indians

Analysis: Matt got good value out of Bird (and his hairless cat) at 201. Kipnis also took precipitous dive, but Dakota made sure the Indians second baseman didn’t go undrafted.

Round 22

221. Dakota — Jake Lamb, 3B, Diamondbacks

222. Darren — Robert Gsellman, SP, Mets

223. Ricky — Marcell Ozuna, OF, Marlins

224. Mike — Ivan Nova, SP/RP, Pirates

225. Andre — Collin McHugh, SP, Astros

226. Josh — Elvis Andrus, SS, Rangers

227. Keely — Gio Gonzalez, SP, Nationals

228. Nick — Jacoby Ellsbury, OF, Yankees

229. Brian — Jose Reyes, 3B/SS, Mets

230. Matt — Adam Wainwright, SP, Cardinals

Analysis: Not to be outdone by Keely and her roster full of Giants, Andre continued to stack up on Astros by taking McHugh. He’s not an Astros fan, though; maybe he likes Orbit.

Round 23

231. Matt — Hunter Renfroe, OF, Padres

232. Brian — Ervin Santana, SP, Twins

233. Nick — Yoan Moncada, 3B, White Sox

234. Keely — Yasiel Puig, OF, Dodgers

235. Josh — Jordan Zimmerman, SP, Tigers

236. Andre — Eric Thames, OF, Brewers

237. Mike — Zach Davies, SP, Brewers

238. Ricky — Cam Bedrosian, RP, Angels

239. Darren — Yasmany Tomas, OF, Diamondbacks

240. Dakota — Victor Martinez, 1B, Tigers

Analysis: The surprise of the draft? Victor Martinez taking the mantle of Mr. Irrelevant. Tough pull, Victor.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images