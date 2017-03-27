Fantasy Baseball 2017: Printable Cheat Sheet Of Positional Rankings

Share this:

Welcome to the world of fantasy baseball, where cheating isn’t just allowed; it’s encouraged.

We’re talking, of course, about fantasy “cheat sheets” — easily digestible, downloadable lists featuring rankings of players by every position. While it’s important to do your own research, these cheat sheets can come in handy on draft day to help you keep track of who’s still on the board.

Here’s NESN.com’s fantasy baseball cheat sheet, which includes full player rankings at each major position: first base, second base, shortstop, third base, catcher, starting pitcher and relief pitcher. All rankings come courtesy of Yahoo! Sports.

(Click on the photo below for a printable version.)

