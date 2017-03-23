Fantasy NASCAR Racing Picks: Who We’re Buying, Selling For Auto Club 400

Share this:

Following stops in Las Vegas and Phoenix, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is heading further west, as drivers will line up in Fontana, Calif., for the Auto Club 400.

The 2017 season still is young, but some drivers are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the field. And although we can pretty much bank on Kyle Busch and Joey Logano making headlines, races still can be pretty unpredictable, which makes life difficult as a fantasy owner.

You might have a budget, or you might have a limit to the amount of times you can pick a given driver. Whatever your league’s format, we’ve got you covered in determining who to ride with Sunday, and who to stay away from.

Must pick: Kyle Larson

As Kevin Harvick showed in Sunday’s Camping World 500, previous success at a track doesn’t necessarily guarantee victory. And while predicting who will win at Fontana could get tricky, we feel pretty confident in who will finish runner-up.

Dating back to last season, Kyle Larson has finished second in four of his last five races. Some might say Larson is finding ways to lose races, but we think he’s proving to be one of the best drivers in the sport. Get him in your lineups Sunday.

Stay away: Kurt Busch

Busch went on an extended victory lap after winning the Daytona 500, but has come back down to Earth since. The only lap Busch has led all year was the final lap at Daytona International Speedway, and he really hasn’t come close to competing in any other stage this season. His brother Kyle, on the other hand, always is a worthy fantasy start if he’s available.

Sleeper pick: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

The Roush Fenway Racing driver has been racing well of late, finishing 14th in Atlanta and fourth in Phoenix. Auto Club Speedway was been kind to Stenhouse in the past, as he had a fifth-place finish at the track last season. If things go his way Sunday, he easily sneak into the top 10.

Value pick: Erik Jones

Jones can be had for cheap in most fantasy formats, and given his recent performance, he’s a great value pick for Sunday’s race. The rookie Furniture Row Racing driver has gotten better ever race this season, with his eighth-place finish in Phoenix representing his career best. Given his youth, it wouldn’t be surprising at all to see Jones struggle, but we think he’s a solid fantasy pick.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images