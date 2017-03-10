FC Barcelona, Real Madrid To Play July ‘El Clasico’ In Miami, Headline International Champions Cup

Share this:

Soccer’s version of Halley’s Comet will hit Miami this summer with full force.

Barcelona will play Real Madrid on July 29 in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium as part of the International Champions Cup, organizers Relevant Sports and the Spanish soccer clubs announced Friday at a press conference. The game will mark the first time “El Clasico” has been played on U.S. soil, its first occurrence outside of Spain since 1982 and it also will be the eternal rivals’ first exhibition meeting since 1991.

“When they come to play a game, there’s nothing friendly about it,” ICC co-founder and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said. “It’s like a war. They don’t like to lose.”

“El Clasico Miami” will headline the 2017 International Champions Cup, an annual tournament in which leading European teams play preseason games against each other as well as Mexican, U.S. and Asian opponents.

Organizers also will stage a legends game, concerts and several other “Super Bowl-like events” in the Miami area ahead of the game, The Miami Herald’s Michelle Kaufman reported Thursday.

Tickets will go on sale March 20 on the ICC website.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/LaLiga