Ferrari Celebrates 70th Birthday With Video That Will Give You Chills

With respect to everyone going strong in their seventh decade on planet earth, it’s hard to look as good at 70 as Ferrari does.

The Italian automaker celebrated its 70th anniversary Monday, and did so by posting a thrilling video that shows just how far Ferrari has come in the last seventy years. Titled “70 years of Emotion,” the video starts with the Ferrari 125 S — the first car to bear Enzo’s surname — once again passing through the company’s gates at Via Acetone Inferiore.

The clip then changes gears, with the first Ferrari ever made transforming into the latest one, the LaFerrari Aperta. The open-top version of Ferrari’s now iconic hypercar commemorates the company’s birthday with “70” badges, and will be for its “most loyal clients,” according to a press release.

Other than the obvious differences between the two vehicles’ exteriors, the 125 S and LaFerrari Aperta couldn’t be more different under the hood. The Aperta gets 949 horsepower and 664 pounds-feet of torque from its hybrid 6.3-liter V-12 engine. By comparison, the 125 S sends only 118 horsepower to the ground from its 1.5-liter v-12 engine.

The world certainly has changed a lot since March 12, 1947. In terms of of passion and style, however, Ferrari hasn’t changed a bit.

