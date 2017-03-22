FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Schedule: Dates, Times For March 2017 Soccer Games

Share this:

International soccer will wrest the spotlight away from the club game this month, as qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup resumes around the world.

Teams from the Oceania, Asia, Europe, South America and North and Central America and Caribbean regions will take the field with hopes of advancing their claim to a spot at next year’s tournament in Russia. The March 2017 slate qualifiers will begin Thursday and run through Tuesday.

Here’s the complete schedule for the March 2017 World Cup qualifiers (home team listed first, all times EST).

Thursday, March 23

Papua New Guinea vs. Tahiti, 2 a.m.

China vs. South Korea, 7:35 a.m.

Syria vs. Uzbekistan, 8 a.m.

Thailand vs. Saudi Arabia, 8 a.m.

Iraq vs. Australia, 9 a.m.

United Arab Emirates vs. Japan, 11:30 a.m.

Qatar vs. Iran, noon

Colombia vs. Bolivia, 4:30 p.m.

Paraguay vs. Ecuador, 7 p.m.

Uruguay vs. Brazil, 7 p.m.

Venezuela vs. Peru, 7:30 p.m.

Argentina vs. Chile, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 24

Georgia vs. Serbia, 1 p.m.

Turkey vs. Finland, 1 p.m.

Ireland vs. Wales, 3:45 p.m.

Croatia vs. Ukraine, 3:45 p.m.

Kosovo vs. Iceland, 3:45 p.m.

Liechtenstein vs. Macedonia, 3:45 p.m.

Spain vs. Israel, 3:45 p.m.

Austria vs. Moldova, 3:45 p.m.

Italy vs. Albania, 3:45 p.m.

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Panama, 7 p.m.

Mexico vs. Costa Rica, 8:50 p.m.

Fiji vs. New Zealand, 9 p.m.

USA vs. Honduras, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

Switzerland vs. Latvia, 1 p.m.

Andorra vs. Faroe Islands, 1 p.m.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Gibraltar, 1 p.m.

Sweden vs. Belarus, 1 p.m.

Cyprus vs. Estonia, 1 p.m.

Portugal vs. Hungary, 3:45 p.m.

Belgium vs. Greece, 3:45 p.m.

Luxembourg vs. France, 3:45 p.m.

Bulgaria vs. Netherlands, 3:45 p.m.

Sunday, March 26

San Marino vs. Czech Republic, noon

England vs. Lithuania, 1 p.m.

Armenia vs. Kazakhstan, 1 p.m.

Azerbaijan vs. Germany, 1 p.m.

Northern Ireland vs. Norway, 2:45 p.m.

Scotland vs. Slovenia, 2:45 p.m.

Montenegro vs. Poland, 2:45 p.m.

Malta vs. Slovakia, 2:45 p.m.

Romania vs. Denmark, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28

Tahiti vs. Papua New Guinea, 1 a.m.

New Zealand vs. Fiji, 2:35 a.m.

Australia vs. United Arab Emirates, 5 a.m.

Japan vs. Thailand, 6:35 a.m.

South Korea vs. Syria, 7 a.m.

Uzbekistan vs. Qatar, 9 a.m.

Iran vs. China, 9 a.m.

Saudi Arabia vs. Iraq, 1:30 p.m.

Bolivia vs. Argentina, 4 p.m.

Honduras vs. Costa Rica, 5 p.m.

Ecuador vs. Colombia, 5 p.m.

Chile vs. Venezuela, 6 p.m.

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Mexico, 7 p.m.

Brazil vs. Paraguay, 8:45 p.m.

Panama vs. USA, 10:05 p.m.

Peru vs. Uruguay, 10:15 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images