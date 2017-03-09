Fired-Up Steph Curry Taunted Jaylen Brown — Before Being Held Scoreless In Fourth

Share this:

Steph Curry was feeling real good about himself at the end of the third quarter Wednesday, although those feelings probably changed by the time the fourth quarter came to an end.

The Golden State Warriors superstar showed a side of himself we rarely see in the Warriors’ eventual loss to the Boston Celtics. Usually quiet and reserved on the court, at least as it pertains to opponents, Curry was all kinds of fired up after beating the buzzer to end the third quarter.

Curry faked Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown out of his shoes before nailing an off-balance 3-pointer before the horn. Curry then had words and gestures for Brown as the two teams headed back to their respective benches.

That 3-pointer, however, would be the last time Curry would score.

The Celtics hounded Curry and the Warriors, holding them to just 12 points in the fourth quarter, using a 15-0 run to run away from Golden State. It was Boston’s second win at Oracle Arena in as many seasons.

As for the Curry-Brown spat, the Boston rookie claimed he didn’t really say anything that would have Curry so jacked up.

“I was a bit surprised,” Brown told reporters after the game, per the Boston Herald. “I didn’t say a word to him. I promise I didn’t say a word to him. I was just out there playing D, doing my job. He looked at me and starting doing whatever. But, I mean, they needed that energy to get them going. I’m just glad we got the win tonight.”

This one will be worth revisiting next season … unless, of course, these two teams meet in the NBA Finals.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images