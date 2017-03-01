First Uber, Now Tesla Facing Accusations Of Sexual Discrimination

Share this:

Perceptions of what it’s like to work For Tesla have gone from bad to worse this week.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been responding to accusations made by an employee about unsafe working conditions, and now it looks like he’s going to have to answer for something that’s arguably more serious. A.J. Vandermeyden, a female Tesla employee still working for the electric automaker, claims in a lawsuit that she was discriminated against for being a woman, USA TODAY reports. Moreover, she claims to have been penalized upon complaining to company officials.

Vandermeyden’s lawsuit was filed last fall, but gained notoriety Tuesday upon the publication of an interview she gave to British publication The Guardian.

“It’s shocking in this day and age that this is still a fight we have to have,” Vandermeyden told The Guardian.

Tesla isn’t alone in recently dealing with these types of allegations. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is facing accusations of sexism and of creating a “baller” culture around the company, according to USA TODAY. The issues prompted the company launch an investigation into its own practices.

As for Vandermeyden, her claims against Telsa include being paid a lower salary than men as well as being whistled at by her male colleagues, according to USA TODAY. Additionally, she claims that male colleagues, not her, were promoted when she found solutions to vehicle quality control issues.

Tesla responded to Vandermeyden’s claims in a statement provided to USA TODAY, saying that despite not having an engineering degree, she ascended quickly in the company.

“Even after she made her complaints of alleged discrimination, she sought and was advanced into at least one other new role,”Tesla said in the statement.

Vandermeyden’s attourney Therese Lawless told USA TODAY that her client is seeking a higher pay grade given her skill set, as well as back pay and damages for emotional distress. According to Lawless, Tesla is citing signed employee forms as reasons for trying to move the case to binding arbitration, something she claims violates employee rights.

“We’re challenging Tesla’s employee confidentiality agreement, which is very broad and says that employees can’t talk about anything they experience or see at Tesla,” Lawless told USA TODAY. “It’s absurd. That’s fine regarding trade secrets, but it’s illegal to prohibit people from talking about working conditions for their pay.”

While unrelated, the news is another blow for Tesla, who saw its stock drop Monday amid concerns over potential delays of Model 3 production.

