Five Red Sox Listed In Top 50 Of SI’s 2017 MLB Trade Value Rankings

Spoiler alert: the Boston Red Sox’s roster is littered with good players.

SI.com published a two-part series this week in which Jonah Keri broke down which players currently have the highest trade value in Major League Baseball. Part 2 featured the top 50 players and included five Red Sox players, including 2016 American League MVP runner-up Mookie Betts at No. 6.

Betts, the highest-ranked Boston player, was joined on the list by Red Sox teammates Jackie Bradley Jr. (No. 35), Xander Bogaerts (No. 29), Andrew Benintendi (No. 21) and Chris Sale (No. 15).

Keri’s top five (from No. 5 through No. 1, respectively) included Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout, Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant and Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager.

New York Mets starter Noah Syndergaard (the highest-ranked pitcher), Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado and Washington Nationals infielder/outfielder Trea Turner ranked No. 7 through No. 10, respectively, behind Betts.

Former Red Sox prospect Yoan Moncada, who was traded to the Chicago White Sox over the offseason in the deal that sent Sale to Boston, ranked No. 31, although Keri admits he had the 21-year-old slotted significantly higher in a first draft of the rankings before an AL executive expressed consternation.

Keri’s rankings, which some might not agree with, took into account several factors, including age, performance, contract status, etc., and used statistical analysis. Basically, Keri sought to answer the question, “If every team made every player available via trade, which guys would fetch the greatest return?”

