Jamarion Styles does not have arms, but that doesn’t mean he can’t get buckets.

According to USA Today, Styles was born with a rare bacterial infection that caused him to lose both of his arms.

The Florida middle schooler’s shooting skills were on full display Wednesday night when he buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

You can check it out in the video below.

It was just another day in the office for Styles.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images