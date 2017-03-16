Florida Vs. East Tennessee State Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament First Round Online

Share this:

Where else in 2017, other than a Florida men’s basketball game, can you catch a player shooting free throws granny style?

That’s how Gators guard Canyon Barry shoots from the charity stripe, just like his dad, NBA legend Rick Barry. East Tennessee State will do its best to keep Barry off the line, though, as the Buccaneers rode guard T.J. Cromer to their first NCAA Tournament bid since 2010.

Here’s how to watch Florida-East Tennessee State online.

When: Thursday, March 16, at 3:10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NCAA.com

