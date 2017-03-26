Florida Vs. South Carolina Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Elite Eight Online

Share this:

Who saw this one coming?

The NCAA Tournament’s East region final Sunday will feature a matchup of underdogs, as No. 4 seed Florida takes on No. 7 seed South Carolina at Madison Square Garden with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

The Gators punched their ticket to the Elite Eight with a thrilling buzzer-beater win over Wisconsin, while the Gamecocks stunned Duke in the second round and routed Baylor in the Sweet 16 to reach their first Elite Eight in school history.

The SEC opponents faced each other twice this season, splitting their season series 1-1.

Here’s how you can watch Florida vs. South Carolina online.

When: Sunday, March 25, at 2:20 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: NCAA.com

Thumbnail photo via Logan Bowles/USA TODAY Sports Images