Florida Vs. Wisconsin Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Online

Share this:

Tweet







With No. 1 seed Villanova and No. 2 seed Duke both eliminated from the NCAA Tournament, the East Region is there for the taking.

No. 8 seed Wisconsin surprisingly knocked off the defending champion Wildcats in its second-round matchup, earning a spot in the Sweet 16. Now, they’ll square off against No. 4 seed Florida with a trip to the Elite 8 on the line.

The Gators have looked very impressive through the first two rounds, recording double-digit victories over East Tennessee State and Virginia. However, they’re running into a Badgers squad that enters Friday as confident as ever.

Here’s how you can watch Florida vs. Wisconsin online.

When: Friday, March 24 at 9:59 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NCAA.com

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images