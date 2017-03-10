Floyd Mayweather Berates Conor McGregor, Wants To Make Fight Happen

Share this:

The Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor super bout has shown no real signs of coming to fruition, but the two fighters never hesitate to take shots at one another.

The latest soundbite came by way of Mayweather, who blasted “Notorious” for failing to stand behind his words.

“Conor McGregor, stop blowing smoke up people’s ass you little (expletive),” Mayweather told FightHype, as transcribed by FOX Sports. “If you want to fight, let’s make it happen you punk. Conor McGregor you don’t even want to fight you little (expletive), you little punk. Let’s make it happen.”

Both athletes have consistently broadcasted their interest in the fight, yet there has been no true progression in getting any papers signed. Mayweather believes if McGregor truly wanted the fight, he would have been more proactive in getting the ball rolling.

“There’s always been a lot of talk about Conor McGregor,” Mayweather said. “My thing is this, a lot of times with competitors and athletes and fighters we can ask for certain things that we really don’t want. There’s a lot of barking but there’s no biting. When you talk about biting, sign the contract. Don’t talk the (expletive). If you really want to fight sign the (expletive) contract and we can make it happen.”

In McGregor’s defense, it doesn’t appear that Mayweather has made any moves in an effort to put the fight into action either. There’s no denying that both men love the spotlight, and probably have enjoyed the publicity and fanfare that this speculated fight has brought them.

We’ll have to wait and see whether or not Mayweather and McGregor actually square off, but for now, it’s just a war of words.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images