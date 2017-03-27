Floyd Mayweather Responds To Conor McGregor’s Plan To ‘Take Over Boxing’

Share this:

Tweet







Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are nowhere near to agreeing to a mega-fight, but their war of wards is still burning with vivacious effervescence.

A week after the UFC lightweight champion told reporters he would “shock the whole goddamn world” and “take over boxing,” the boxing champ got a chance to respond in an interview with FightHype, but he took a much more subdued approach.

“I feel like he’s entitled to feel the way he wants to feel,” Mayweather said. “Only thing you can do is respect that.”

Mayweather also addressed UFC president Dana White’s latest stance regarding whether if the fight will happen or not. After months of flip-flopping, White most recently said that he believes the fight will happen.

“I just want to say, Dana White, I was overseas when they told me what you said,” Mayweather said. “I wanna say, good work Dana White. Conor McGregor, they said you finally opened your mouth and you’re back to talking (expletive) and I say that’s cool, too.”

Even though Mayweather refused to talk smack at McGregor, he returned to true Money form by letting everyone know that if a fight does take place, it would be on his terms — not on White’s or anyone else’s.

“It’s about what I say. It’s whatever I say. Like I’ve said before, it is what it is. If it happens, it happens. We’ll just see.”

Watch Mayweather’s full response in the video below.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images