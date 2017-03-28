Floyd Mayweather Selling Ridiculous Car For Ridiculous Amount Of Money

Share this:

Tweet







If you’re a car enthusiast looking to spend a few million dollars, Floyd Mayweather Jr. would like to do business with you.

Mayweather currently owns one of two Koenigsegg CCXR Trevitas in the entire world, but according to TMZ, citing “Floyd’s car guy,” Obi Okeke, the boxing superstar is trying to sell it.

Floyd Mayweather Selling Rare Multi-Mil $ Hypercar https://t.co/goEmVkXrhn — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 28, 2017

Pretty sweet car, eh?

The car has 1018 horsepower, a 254 mph top speed and can go 0 to 60 in 2.8 seconds, according to TMZ Sports, and it only cost Mayweather a bargain $4.8 million.

Maybe that can be included in the purse for that potential mega-fight with Conor McGregor?

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images