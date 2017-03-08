Floyd Mayweather Wants Conor McGregor To ‘Sign The Paper’ For Mega-Fight

Share this:

It sounds like Floyd Mayweather Jr. finally is ready to get in the ring with UFC champion Conor McGregor. All he needs is McGregor’s signature.

Mayweather spoke to ESPN’s Ben Dirs in London about the potential mega-fight with the Irish UFC star, claiming he’s just waiting on McGregor to put pen to paper to make the fight happen.

“If Conor McGregor really wants this fight to happen, stop blowing smoke up everybody’s ass,” Mayweather told Dirs. “Sign the paper. Sign the paper. You said you were boss, so just sign the paper and let’s make it happen.”

While Mayweather makes it sound simple, the logistics behind the potential fight are much more complex. There are issues with the purse for both fighters, as well as the need for UFC president Dana White to sign off, although he seems willing to make the fight happen.

The unbeaten boxing champion and the UFC lightweight champion have been trading verbal jabs for over a year, so maybe this finally will get the two fighters to agree on the bout.

On the other hand, this could just be more posturing from the 49-0 Mayweather.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Swinger/USA TODAY Sports Images