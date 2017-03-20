Floyd Mayweather Would Prefer To Fight Conor McGregor In Russia

Share this:

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. are inching closer to a potential mega-fight, or so it seems.

And while the two haven’t put pen to paper and formally agreed to the fight, the undefeated boxing champion already has an idea for the location of the bout.

Mayweather went on Russia-owned media network RT when he was in Moscow last week, and talked about the super-fight with McGregor.

“Firstly we need to agree to a fight and then after we can agree on a place,” Mayweather said, as transcribed by Bleacher Report’s Joseph Zucker. “If somehow it turns out the fight will be in Moscow, then I have no problem. If I had to choose now then I would choose Moscow.”

This, of course, is highly unlikely. Mayweather’s last 14 professional fights have been in the Las Vegas metropolitan area, and FloCombat’s Duane Finley reported last week, citing sources, that T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas already has been reserved for the potential Mayweather-McGregor duel.

Mayweather has said that he wants to fight the UFC lightweight champion in June, but McGregor is targeting a September fight, according to Lance Pugmire of The Los Angeles Times.

The UFC star made shockwaves Friday when he claimed he was going to “stop” Mayweather and shock the world.

The much talked about fight could become a reality soon, and with the amount of money that it’s sure to draw, we are going to bet it won’t be happening in Moscow.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images