For One Reason Or Another, These Five F1 Drivers Need Good Year In 2017

For every driver in the sport, the 2017 Formula One campaign will present a challenge unlike anything they’ve faced before. However, some are feeling the pressure to perform more than others.

With only 20 cars on the F1 grid, following the collapse of Manor Racing, race seats are even more valuable than ever before. As a result, teams likely will not be very accepting if any of their drivers fall short of their expectations. That adds pressure both to drivers who had a rough year in 2016, and those who have taken on a new challenge for 2017.

With that in mind, here are five drivers who need to have a strong year in 2017:

Valtteri Bottas

Photo via Mercedes-AMG Petronas

Bottas has the opportunity of a lifetime this year. He is in what’s presumably one of, if not the fastest car on the grid, and he has a three-time world champion teammate to compare himself to. That said, the Finn is under an enormous amount of pressure, given Mercedes-AMG Petronas only signed him on a one-year contract.

Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel’s contracts are due to expire in 2018, and Mercedes would be foolish to not consider them as teammates for Lewis Hamilton. Bottas has his work cut out for him if he hopes to get a second contract with Mercedes.

Daniil Kvyat

Photo via Red Bull Content Pool

Kvyat is in a completely different situation than Bottas. The Russian driver is fighting to keep his F1 career alive following his demotion to Scuderia Toro Rosso mid-way through the 2016 season. He was noticeably rattled by the move at first, but began to find his form again toward the end of the year. Carryin that form forward into 2017 is likely the only way he will have a shot at a race seat for 2018.

Jolyon Palmer

Photo via Renault

Renault wasn’t expected to have a breakout season in itsfirst year back in F1 as a works outfit, but even still, Palmer had a pretty rough year. He made plenty of unforced errors, and scored just one point all season. Perhaps more telling is the fact that Renault initially wanted Kevin Magnussen in its car for 2017. Ultimately, Renault only brought Palmer back because Magnussen went to Haas F1 Team, claiming the French manufactuer didn’t make him a good enough offer. With Nico Hulkenberg — who won the 2015 24 Hours of Le Mans — joinging Renault this year, Palmer has his work cut out for him if he wants to be back next year.

Carlos Sainz Jr.

Photo via Red Bull Content Pool

Sainz arguably is the most underrated driver in F1 at this time. He had the misfortune of being paired with Max Verstappen in 2015 — both their rookie years — meaning he didn’t receive nearly as much recognition as he deserved. The Spaniard continued to show strong pace in 2016, finishing two places ahead of his teammate in the championship.

Given how fond Red Bull Racing team principle Christian Horner is of his current driver pairing, it seems Sainz has gone as far as can with the energy drink brand. However, if he continues to compete at a high level among midfield teams, he could secure a seat elsewhere for the future.

Daniel Ricciardo

Photo via Red Bull Content Pool

Almost nobody doubts Ricciardo’s abilities, and if anybody does, we’ll direct them to footage of the 2016 Monaco Grand Prix, which he likely would have won had it not been for a blown pit stop. “The Honeybadger” did a good job to not get outperformed by Verstappen when he made the jump to Red Bull in 2016, and showed mental toughness by bouncing back after various team errors.

This will be a big year for Ricciardo, as it’s his first full season with the highly regarded teenager as his teammate. The Aussie will need to be at the top of his game to avoid the possibility of being looked at as a No. 2 driver within Red Bull, as Mark Webber while teammates with Sebastian Vettel.

Thumbnail photo via Mercedes-AMG Petronas