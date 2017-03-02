Ford, Lincoln Vehicles Recalled For New Issue With Takata Airbags

Share this:

Just when it looked like Takata was set to begin moving past its massive recalls for faulty inflators, there is now a new issue linked to its airbags.

Ford recalled 27,531 vehicles in the U.S. and 4,336 in Canada on Thursday that have faulty front airbag modules, according to a press release.

The issue reportedly could result in the front airbags not properly inflating, though Ford said it hasn’t received reports of any accidents or injuries related to the problem. Owners of the recalled vehicles will be able to take their car to their dealership and have the module replaced for free.

News of Ford’s recall comes just three days after Takata pleaded guilty to knowingly selling faulty airbag inflators that resulted in roughly a dozen deaths in the U.S.

Here is the complete list of Ford and Lincoln vehicles covered under the recall:

Model year 2016-17 Ford Edge

— Built between Oct. 8, 2015 and Feb. 15, 2017 at Ford’s Oakville Assembly Plant

Model year 2016-17 Lincoln MKX

— Built between Nov. 11, 2014 and Feb. 15, 2017 at Ford’s Oakville Assembly Plant

Model year 2017 Lincoln Continental

— Built between Jan. 13, 2016 and Jan. 18, 2017 at Ford’s Flat Rock Assembly Plant.

Thumbnail photo via Ford