Ford Mustang Driver Tries, Fails Drifting Attempt Out Of Lamborghini Lot

For most people, the closest they’ll ever get to a Lamborghini is to visit a dealership. And ome people apparently get a little too inspired when surrounded by the Italian sports cars.

That appears to be the case with an unidentified driver who recently crashed a Ford Mustang while attempting to drift out of a Lamborghini dealership. The incident can be viewed in a video uploaded Sunday by Sinclair Photos who, in the video’s comment section, explain the Mustang driver asked them to record his drifting attempt.

For better or worse, we too have been permanently impacted by “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.” But at the end of the day, leave these types of stunts to the professionals.

Thankfully, the driver was unharmed, and the Mustang sustained only cosmetic damage.