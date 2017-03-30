Former Baylor Assistant Coach Tells His Story In Upcoming Documentary ‘Disgraced’

Share this:

Baylor University is currently embroiled in one of the biggest scandals in college athletics history. But this isn’t the first time Baylor athletics has been in hot water.

The upcoming documentary “Disgraced” explores the 2003 murder of Baylor basketball star Patrick Dennehy, and how the tragic crime opened up a can of worms into serious NCAA violations done by Baylor and then-head coach Dave Bliss.

NESN.com’s Courtney Cox spoke with former assistant coach Abar Rouse about his experience at Baylor, and his role in revealing the corruption going on behind the scenes in the basketball program.

“Disgraced” premiers on Showtime Friday, March 31 at 9 p.m ET.

