Former NFL Star Greg Hardy Avoids Jail Time For Cocaine Possession

Former Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Pathers defensive end Greg Hardy will not be headed to prison for cocaine charges stemming from a September arrest.

Hardy agreed to a plea deal Saturday, according to Fox 4 in Dallas. The deal requires Hardy to stay out of trouble for two years, pay a $500 fine and do community service.

The former NFL star was arrested in September but claimed that someone put the drugs in his wallet while it was being passed around.

Hardy didn’t play football during the 2016 NFL season. He played 12 games for the Cowboys in 2015.

While he attempts to rebuild his football career, Hardy has been training to become a mixed martial arts fighter and is planning to take part in The Spring League this April.

