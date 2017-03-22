Former Patriots Center Bryan Stork Chooses To ‘Step Away’ From Football

Share this:

Bryan Stork didn’t play a down of football during the 2016 NFL season due to injuries, and now the former New England Patriots center has announced he is retiring from football.

Stork, who was let go by the Patriots prior to the start of the 2016 season, dealt with concussion issues while in college at Florida State University and during his first two seasons in the NFL.

The 26-year-old center made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday night.

Stork had a huge impact during his rookie season in 2014 when he started 11 games, including Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks.

But Stork dealt with a myriad of injuries during his first two NFL seasons, which led the Patriots to try and trade him to the Washington Redskins last summer. Stork failed his physical, however, and the trade was rescinded.

The Patriots released the young center in August, opting to go with David Andrews at center, and Stork didn’t catch on with another team.

