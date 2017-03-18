Gennady Golovkin Vs. Daniel Jacobs Live Stream: Watch Boxing PPV Online

Share this:

Tweet







The big Gennady Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs boxing pay-per-view Saturday night is off to a controversial start.

GGG will defend his unified middleweight championship belt Saturday against Jacobs at Madison Square Garden, but Jones no longer will be eligible to claim one of the titles after skipping the IBF weight check.

“Golovkin is defending his IBF title, however, Jacobs cannot acquire the title with a victory because he did not participate in the required IBF same-day weigh-in,” IBF championships chairman Lindsey Tucker said, via ESPN.com’s Dan Rafael.

The fight still is scheduled to happen, and so are the three undercard fights, including WBC junior bantamweight champion Roman Gonzalez defending his title against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai.

Here’s how you can watch the big night of boxing online.

When: Saturday, March 18, at 9 p.m. ET

Watch: RingTV.com

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images