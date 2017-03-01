Georges St-Pierre To Make Long-Awaited Comeback Vs. Michael Bisping

Share this:

Tweet







Georges St-Pierre is getting an immediate shot for the title in his comeback fight.

UFC president Dana White told ESPN’s “SportsCenter” on Wednesday the former welterweight champion will move up a weight class to fight Michael Bisping for the middleweight title belt. White did not specify a date for the championship fight.

White also said Bisping and St-Pierre will have a press conference on Friday in Las Vegas prior to UFC 209.

St-Pierre hasn’t fought since he defeated Johny Hendricks in a controversial split-decision victory at UFC 167 back in 2013. He vacated his welterweight belt after defending it nine consecutive times and decided to take a break from the sport.

Rumblings about a potential St-Pierre return first came to surface when he attended UFC 196. The rumors came to life when he signed a new contract with the UFC in February.

The 35-year-old Canadian’s comeback will be met with a handful of challenges. Aside from the fact that he hasn’t fought in nearly four years, he’ll be fighting in the 185-pound division after years of fighting in the welterweight class. He also hasn’t finished a fight since 2009 (seven consecutive fights) when he defeated B.J. Penn via TKO at UFC 94.

St-Pierre’s opponent Bisping last fought in November at UFC 204, where he defended the middleweight championship belt for the first time against 46-year-old Dan Henderson. He has won four consecutive fights, including victories over former kings of the 185-pound class Anderson Silva and Luke Rockhold.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Silva/USA TODAY Sports Images