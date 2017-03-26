Georges St-Pierre’s Core Workout Will Make You Feel Fat And Out Of Shape

Share this:

Tweet







Georges St-Pierre is trying to become the king of the octagon again, but he looked more like the lord of the rings during his latest workout regiment.

The former UFC welterweight champion posted a video of a core exercise routine involving gymnastics rings and let’s just say St-Pierre hasn’t missed a beat despite not fighting since 2013.

Finally my coach Pat told me today that I slowly start to look like a gymnast… but I'm still terrible 😂 Have a great w-e everyone! A post shared by Georges St-Pierre (@georgesstpierre) on Mar 24, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

Well then. That should make a respectably fit athlete feel physically worthless.

It’s also interesting to note that in his caption, St-Pierre said he was “terrible” in his routine, causing us regular humans who have trouble getting to 10 sit-ups to say goodbye to any infinitesimal hopes of becoming MMA athletes.

St-Pierre will make his much-awaited comeback to the octagon against Michael Bisping sometime in 2017 for the UFC middleweight title belt. We’re pretty sure if Bisping saw this video, he might think twice before spewing verbal volcanoes like he did in the two fighters’ most recent press conference.

Thumbnail photo via Instagram/@georgesstpierre