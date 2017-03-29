Giants Coach Ben McAdoo Has Idea Of Who Could Be Eli Manning’s Successor

Share this:

The New York Giants have made some interesting moves this offseason.

The Giants brought in veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who will join an already loaded offensive attack in New York.

Marshall wasn’t the only former New York Jet the Giants signed in free agency either. The team acquired quarterback Geno Smith to serve as Eli Manning’s backup.

While many perceived the Smith signing as the Giants simply adding additional quarterback depth, New York head coach Ben McAdoo apparently has bigger plans for Geno.

Despite an underwhelming four seasons in the NFL, McAdoo believes Smith could the Giants’ starting quarterback of the future.

“I can’t see why not,” McAdoo told New Jersey Advanced Media. “I find it every exciting. A guy that has his skill set is hard to find. You can’t find guys out there that have that type of arm talent, the quick release, the throwing motion and the feet to go with it. And he’s a competitor. It’s exciting to be able to bring a guy in and work with a guy like that and see where you can take him.”

McAdoo’s comments certainly come as a surprise considering Smith’s tenure in the league. After two lackluster campaigns as the Jets starting QB in 2013 and 2014, Smith served as Ryan Fitzpatrick’s backup in the last two seasons.

Over the course of four seasons, Smith has thrown for 28 touchdowns and 36 interceptions while completing only 58 percent of his passes.

Luckily for the Giants, finding Manning’s replacement is not a pressing issue. But when that time does come, we imagine they will do their due diligence and not put all of their eggs in Smith’s basket.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images